Bannons: Deep State, Barry Cunningham: Economy, Dan Bongino: Tulsi, X22 Report: It Has Begun | EP1502 - Highlights Begin 03/15/2025 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v6qovww-ep1502.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Bannons War Room 03/15 - Trump Told The Deep State That The Deep State Is Over

https://rumble.com/embed/v6ofpsm/?pub=2trvx





***

Barry Cunningham 03/15 - How Did The Economy Just Hit These INCREDIBLE Numbers?

https://youtu.be/XCjVKXXM10A





***

Dan Bongino 03/15 - Tulsi Gabbard Is About To Go NUCLEAR On Corrupt NSA Agents

https://rumble.com/embed/v6o9oac/?pub=2trvx





*** 2:00

X22 Report 03/15 - Ep 3595a - Trump Confirms We Are Headed In A Whole New Direction, It Has Begun

https://rumble.com/embed/v6ofp2s/?pub=2trvx





*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



