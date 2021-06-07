⏳ Why You Should Procrastinate...

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There are over 3500 self-help books published yearly along with courses and seminars ranging from $5 to $50,000 that are supposedly money-back guaranteed to make you a more empowered, productive, and happier version of yourself. Amidst this fury of commercialism, I would like to present the least monetizable piece of self-help advice you will probably ever hear...
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