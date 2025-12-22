CHRISTMAS IS NOT ABOUT CHRIST, Luke 9_23; 22_17-20; John 5_39; Exodus 23_2 20211212

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment. Amen! (Exodus 23:2)

Search the Scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of Me. Amen! (John 5:39)

By GOD's Grace and Mercy, and the wisdom of the Holy Spirit, we continue to search the Scriptures, and we find out that there are many things that we need to examine. We need to go back; we need to consider, and as we will remember in the past few weeks, we have been putting forth some questions and some answers, and it seems the questions will continue this week, because there are a few things which need to be examined.

We will really consider it this morning, but first, let us all agree to the fact that there are so many things that we have been introduced to, which, when we consider them, will find out that they don't have anything to do with the Scriptures and with the LORD Jesus Christ. But we have agreed to observe them; we have maintained them; we have been doing them for years.

Actually, it's published in the calendar; making it appear as if, oh this is true, this is real. What it is, is that Christmas - our LORD Jesus Christ was never born on December 25th, but what has happened is that we have all been introduced to Christmas; oh Christmas, Christmas.

