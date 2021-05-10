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Arizona Citizens Group Files Voter Fraud Evidence At Arizona Supreme Court
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270 views • May 10, 2021
Daniel Wood gives press conference from Arizona Supreme Court. Az Governor Doug Ducey, Az Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and others put on notice after Az Citizens Group files voter fraud evidence for the years 2018-2020.
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