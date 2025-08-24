“Summoning the Demon” — The AI Agenda Is FAR WORSE Than We Know w/ Kay Rubacek

Today I’m joined by author and human rights expert Kay Rubacek for a powerful discussion on the hidden agenda behind AI and technology. Kay has spent decades exposing communism, propaganda, and the systems that strip people of their humanity—and now she’s warning that AI is doing the very same thing on a global scale. We dig into how algorithms are fueling the loneliness epidemic, why younger generations are being trained to see themselves as less valuable than machines, and how this ties into a much larger technocratic plan to control humanity itself. This isn’t just about censorship or social credit scores—it’s about a war for your soul.





Follow Kay's work at https://kayrubacek.com/





Go to https://hometitlelock.com/seth and use promo code SETH to get a title history report and a FREE TRIAL of their Triple Lock Protection for FREE! For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty





To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906





Perfect Origins is offering a risk-free 180‑day guarantee. Time to reclaim your sleep. Go to https://www.perfectorigins.com/perfectsleep/mia.html





💊 Stock up on affordable, hard-to-find meds like Ivermectin and antibiotics. Get 15% off with code MIA15 at https://ReliableMedicines.com





Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!