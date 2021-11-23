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Proteção de Deus...
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10 views • November 23, 2021
Proteção só em Deus...
" Ainda que eu ande pelo vale da sombra
da morte, não temerei mal algum,
pois tu estás comigo; a tua vara e o teu
cajado me protegem. " ( Salmos 23.4 )
Desenvolva uma amizade com Deus e tenha Proteção. Através de Jesus se desenvolve está amizade Eterna com Deus. Amigo para sempre...
Pense nisto...
Nilton Gomes
" Ainda que eu ande pelo vale da sombra
da morte, não temerei mal algum,
pois tu estás comigo; a tua vara e o teu
cajado me protegem. " ( Salmos 23.4 )
Desenvolva uma amizade com Deus e tenha Proteção. Através de Jesus se desenvolve está amizade Eterna com Deus. Amigo para sempre...
Pense nisto...
Nilton Gomes
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