432 Hz music Melonga from Astor Piazolla

seee the dragon in the moonlight

I am analyzing the frequencies of my guitar piece with 432 Hz and found out that the colors are the same like the halo of our Milky way. It is made by the cosmos inside our MW. That why we can think and have the quality of higher consciousness in general life. You can heal with the colors of our MW. I make the music very clear and working on that long time. Colours and sounds are the healing factors which are relevant for physis, bios, psyche and pneuma of all living life forms. My music is for free, because the subject PHÖNIX is not finished. Everybody should know that secret knowledge. I need new stings on my guitar. I would love to play life on Brighteons studio and test it ! ﻿