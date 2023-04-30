04.30.23 Cider Sunday: Bloom Untraditional Ciders P.O.G. 1.5/5*

* shouldn't it be Non-Traditional ?Regardless this was not a good cider. I cannot say definitively if this is what they were going for since there is no information available on line but this is swill in the sample size of one I had.
Sharply acidic nose, harsh and bitter flavor profile with a brutish finish.
No Bueno
6.2 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as 14.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
