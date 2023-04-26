Create New Account
This is a completely fabricated case. They say Miles Guo defrauded 5500 investors, but they cannot Produce 5 Defrauded Investors
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2f66l3f7b3

这完全是捏造的案件：他们控诉郭文贵先生骗了5500个投资者，但检方却连5个受害者也找不到

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

