https://gettr.com/post/p2f66l3f7b3
这完全是捏造的案件：他们控诉郭文贵先生骗了5500个投资者，但检方却连5个受害者也找不到
This is a completely fabricated case. They say Miles Guo defrauded 5500 investors, but they cannot Produce 5 Defrauded Investors
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.