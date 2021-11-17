© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam Jacobs: What Great Reset? Everything is Going Swimmingly!
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • November 17, 2021
Sam Jacobs (lead writer at Ammo) talks about why he is optimistic in the face of current events and why everything is going swimmingly! As left-right distinctions break down post-Covid, we either have people who are for freedom or those actively hostile towards freedom. There is a growing resentment by specific groups against the other part of society who is free and capable of handling their freedom. Though his biggest concern at the moment is the vaccine mandate, he doesn't think it's going to end well, he sees power in the unions and a lot of popular resistance. He sees the implementation stage of The Great Reset as being an absolute, unmitigated, disaster. He believes there will be a giant wave of anti-Covid and anti-CRT Republicans who will be elected soon. He thinks emerging technologies (e.g. internet, solar power, blockchain) will make it difficult for The Powers To Be to get their way. He doesn't really see what success the Biden regime can point to, what's their "big win"? We discuss firearms and Sam believes one of the reasons America did not become like Canada or Australia over the course of the "pandemic" is because of the 2nd Amendment. We also cover parallel structures and economies.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Great Reset: The Global Elite's Plan to Radically Remake Our Lives https://ammo.com/articles/the-great-reset
Democide: Understanding the State’s Monopoly on Violence and the 2nd Amendment https://ammo.com/articles/democide-hitler-stalin-mao-state-violence-guide
Distributed Capacity for Violence: Brief History of Weapons Tech and Political Power https://ammo.com/articles/distributed-capacity-for-violence
Websites
Ammo https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
Twitter https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
Libertas Bella https://news.libertasbella.com
Resistance Library Podcast https://www.youtube.com/c/ammodotcom
Link Tree https://linktr.ee/samjacobs1776
About Sam Jacobs
Sam Jacobs is the lead writer and chief historian with Ammo.com, and is the driving intellectual force behind the content in the Resistance Library. He is proud to see his work name-checked in places like Bloomberg, USA Today and National Review, but he is far more proud to see his work republished on websites like ZeroHedge, Lew Rockwell and Sons of Liberty Media. You can catch him on Quora and Parler as well as on our very own Resistance Library podcast.
How many firearms does Sam own and what’s his everyday carry? That’s between him and the NSA.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Great Reset: The Global Elite's Plan to Radically Remake Our Lives https://ammo.com/articles/the-great-reset
Democide: Understanding the State’s Monopoly on Violence and the 2nd Amendment https://ammo.com/articles/democide-hitler-stalin-mao-state-violence-guide
Distributed Capacity for Violence: Brief History of Weapons Tech and Political Power https://ammo.com/articles/distributed-capacity-for-violence
Websites
Ammo https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
Twitter https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
Libertas Bella https://news.libertasbella.com
Resistance Library Podcast https://www.youtube.com/c/ammodotcom
Link Tree https://linktr.ee/samjacobs1776
About Sam Jacobs
Sam Jacobs is the lead writer and chief historian with Ammo.com, and is the driving intellectual force behind the content in the Resistance Library. He is proud to see his work name-checked in places like Bloomberg, USA Today and National Review, but he is far more proud to see his work republished on websites like ZeroHedge, Lew Rockwell and Sons of Liberty Media. You can catch him on Quora and Parler as well as on our very own Resistance Library podcast.
How many firearms does Sam own and what’s his everyday carry? That’s between him and the NSA.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.