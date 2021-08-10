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The words of the Brother
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50 views • August 10, 2021
In this edition of Hips News:
A review of clips and segments of past civil rights activist, entertainers, and religious figures that quotes & statements which still are relative in our modern day area (after 30 ~ 50years prior).
The attempt is to rediscover and uncover the possibility to motivate everyone to rethink and maybe even find a solution in which our children and future children can resolve.
A review of clips and segments of past civil rights activist, entertainers, and religious figures that quotes & statements which still are relative in our modern day area (after 30 ~ 50years prior).
The attempt is to rediscover and uncover the possibility to motivate everyone to rethink and maybe even find a solution in which our children and future children can resolve.
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