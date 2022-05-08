© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Dougan exposes MSM lies inside the Ukraine war zones [Chinese subtitle] 約翰·杜根拆穿主媒對烏克蘭的報導，傳達馬力波居民的心聲，「澤倫斯基是野獸中的野獸」
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 08, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oi304iX7pQc
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oi304iX7pQc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.