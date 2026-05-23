Medical Rape, 'Hantavirus Hijinks, and the 'Cicada Variant'

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News and satire have become indistinguishable with the 'Cicada' and 'Hantavirus' Narratives.
Excerpt From Episode 6 of 'End-Times Curtain Raiser' with Brother J, recorded May 2026. Full Episode coming soon.
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