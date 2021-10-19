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BIDEN'S FEMA HAS TAKEN FULL CONTROL OF AMERICA'S HEALTHCARE SYSTEM - FULL SHOW 10/17/21
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230 views • October 19, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the terrifying contrast between the globalist-captured U.S. military carrying out Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate edict and woke indoctrination protocols and Communist China testing out a hypersonic ballistic missile that flew around the globe in low-Earth orbit.
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