Constitutional Case Updates with Marty Moore

In this episode, we look at the Constitutional freedoms of Canadians.
As Canadian citizens, we can enjoy these freedoms because they are protected and preserved by people who fight to defend them.
We can do that ourselves. However, there are times when our freedoms are challenged, or sometimes even taken away. When that happens, there are lawyers who are specially trained in constitutional law who will stand up and defend us.
One group in Canada that has for many years done an outstanding job of defending our freedoms is the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. In courts all across our nation, they have stood up for those among us who have had their freedoms and rights violated by the government.
In this episode we have a representative from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms with us, Marty Moore. Marty is the litigation director who leads a team of lawyers who are available if you need their assistance.
Doug Sharpe
Guest Host, Faytene TV
