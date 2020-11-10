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Predictive Programming: Even Siri Doesn't Recognize Joe Biden as the President-Elect of the United States of America
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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231 views • November 10, 2020
On Sunday November 8th, if you asked Siri who the 'President' was - the answer that she gave was NOT Joe Biden. Was Siri sending us a subliminal message or was she pulling a Donald Trump and NOT recognizing Joe Biden as the President. Will Joe ever get to be sworn in or are there other factors in play?

Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.

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siridonaldtrumpjoebidenpredictiveprogrammingpresidentharris
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