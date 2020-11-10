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Predictive Programming: Even Siri Doesn't Recognize Joe Biden as the President-Elect of the United States of America
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231 views • November 10, 2020
On Sunday November 8th, if you asked Siri who the 'President' was - the answer that she gave was NOT Joe Biden. Was Siri sending us a subliminal message or was she pulling a Donald Trump and NOT recognizing Joe Biden as the President. Will Joe ever get to be sworn in or are there other factors in play?
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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