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EP-1 Mind, Body & Spirit - Shop Talk
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30 views • October 05, 2020
Welcome to the premiere of our brand new show Shop Talk where sometimes we talk shop and sometimes we just talk. In this episode Marc will be talking about maintenance of the mind, body & spirit and how it relates to the current times that we are experiencing.
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News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
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Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/TuckerSurvival
Follow us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/tuckersurvival/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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