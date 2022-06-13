A Prophecy of Saint Nilus about Males and Females in the Last Times by Archimandrite Savvas Achilleos

In this sermon, Archimandrite Savvas Achilleos examines the prophecy of Saint Nilus about the state of people in the last times and how it will be hard to distinguish between a man and a woman. Archimandrite Savvas reposed in 2016.

The sermon is in Greek with English subtitles.

For more information on Elder Savvas Achilleos of Athens, see the following link:

https://www.orthodoxtalks.com/elder-savvas-achilleos/









