A Prophecy of Saint Nilus about Males and Females in the Last Times by Archimandrite Savvas Achilleos

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In this sermon, Archimandrite Savvas Achilleos examines the prophecy of Saint Nilus about the state of people in the last times and how it will be hard to distinguish between a man and a woman. Archimandrite Savvas reposed in 2016.
The sermon is in Greek with English subtitles.
For more information on Elder Savvas Achilleos of Athens, see the following link:
https://www.orthodoxtalks.com/elder-savvas-achilleos/