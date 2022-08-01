We're Back With Much To Be Revealed! NinevaH... GET READY!

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2022 7 31 We're Back With Much To Be Revealed!
In the coming weeks there will be much that I will be revealing that is very sobering for the Family of YaHuWaH, the United States of America and the World. Some miracles of YaHuWaH have happened and I will be revealing much next week and in the weeks months and year and ten months to come.