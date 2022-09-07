Ethics Violation!? | Unrestricted Truths





What is the media not telling you?





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks with Richard Gage, AIA. James and Richard discuss the architecture of the World Trade Center, the destruction that ensued, and the unfortunate September 11th events.





See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3BmyYfh





Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!