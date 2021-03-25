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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0021 - Lori Siemsen Bray - Report on DNA evidence during trial
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20 views • March 25, 2021
Lori, who worked at the Cedar Ridge Casino, gave Hernandez a ride home after she closed up for the night. Her car was found just north of the Yellowstone National Cemetery, while her body was found on Yard Office Road a few miles away.
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