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Frontline Flash, Special Edit, UK Covid Death Toll Misinformation, Dr Peterson Pierre.
Dune Drifter
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Frontline Flash, Special Edit, UK Covid Death Toll Misinformation, Dr Peterson Pierre.
https://rumble.com/vw5x0n-frontline-flash-special-edit-uk-covid-death-toll-misinformation-dr-peterson.html

Response to James Tucker Blog
"To say only 17,000 people have died from COVID-19 is highly misleading"
https://blog.ons.gov.uk/2022/01/26/to-say-only-17000-people-have-died-from-covid-19-is-highly-misleading/

The BBC revealed Public Health England grossly misled the public
THE BBC ADMITS THAT ANYONE WHO EVER TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID IS BEING ADDED TO THE COVID DEATH TOLL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OXqRWMT4ZgYk

Frontline Flash Original Source:-
https://rumble.com/vv43fg-frontline-flash-daily-dose-with-not-from-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘WITH, Not FROM’ (Ep. 2035 - 2.18.22). The Real Story of Good Health ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow on social media @FrontlineFlash

Politico:- https://youtu.be/yo6AGtVfPmM

https://www.foia.gov/

Uk Health Secretary Admits the Covid Deaths Are Not Reliable
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/01/19/high-covid-death-rates-include-people-did-not-die-virus-admits/

Jan 2020 to August 2021, Total of Covid Deaths over 137,000 people

The Actual Number ONLY 17,000 people.

https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/covid19deathsandautopsiesfeb2020todec2021

https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/deathsfromcovid19withnootherunderlyingcauses
----------------------------------------

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE
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TOPICAL DIGEST
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WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music

Frontline Doctors, Covid Death Toll, Misinformation
Keywords
misinformationfrontline doctorscovid death toll
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