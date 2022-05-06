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Humane Treatment of a Prisoner - "I was lying Shell-Shocked, I Couldn't Move, I heard voices, I screamed. Your guys pulled me out." - 050622
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30 views • May 06, 2022
Ukrainian prisoner of war about the attitude towards him in the Russian army:
"I was lying shell-shocked, I couldn't move, I heard voices, I screamed. Your guys pulled me out. They gave me a jacket, they gave me water to drink, they brought me tea, they gave me dry clothes to change into. A normal attitude - how long I've been here, everyone calls me either "Uncle Sasha" or "Alexander Mikhailovich", no one has said a nasty word to me. This is good upbringing! And don't be afraid to surrender guys. The attitude is humane."
"I was lying shell-shocked, I couldn't move, I heard voices, I screamed. Your guys pulled me out. They gave me a jacket, they gave me water to drink, they brought me tea, they gave me dry clothes to change into. A normal attitude - how long I've been here, everyone calls me either "Uncle Sasha" or "Alexander Mikhailovich", no one has said a nasty word to me. This is good upbringing! And don't be afraid to surrender guys. The attitude is humane."
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