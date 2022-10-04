⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, October 4, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 4, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralised the headquarters of Eastern Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at south-western suburb of Dnepropetrovsk.





💥 Missile attacks have been launched at the concentration areas of the units from 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the AFU near Dvurechnaya, Petropavlovka and Kupyansk (Kharkov region) at Kupyansk direction.





◽️ The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 100 servicemen, including foreign mercenaries and 16 units of military equipment.





💥 Massive fire attack has been launched at the units from 66th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 2 provisional bases of nationalist groups near Torskoye at Krasny Liman direction.





◽️ The attack has resulted in the elimination of over 120 nationalists and 14 units of armoured equipment.





💥 Missile attack launched at the manpower and equipment of 54th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Grigorovka at Lisichansk direction has resulted in the elimination of up to 90 servicemen, 3 tanks and 6 armoured vehicles.





💥 Missile attacks have been launched at a munitions depot of 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye, as well as the manufacturing workshops for aircraft reparation at Motor Sich plant.





◽️ The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 15 tonnes of ordnance, including projectiles for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 2 Ukrainian Mi-24 combat helicopters.





💥 Attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the units from 24th Mechanised, 17th Tank and 128 Mountain Assault brigades of the AFU deployed near Belaya Krinitsa, Arkhangelskoye, Lyubimovka and Zolotaya Balka have resulted in the elimination of 9 tanks, 12 infantry combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and up to 250 servicemen.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 5 AFU command posts near Kharkov, Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region), Zelyony Gai (Kherson region) and Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region), as well as 43 artillery units, 157 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Torskoye, Malinovka, Zhelannoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Dimitrovo (Zaporozhye region) and Shevchenkovo (Nikolayev region).





◽️ 1 Buk-M1 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 radar for S-300 air defence missile has been destroyed near Aleksandrovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Ukrainian Su-25 near Toretsky (Donetsk People's Republic) and 1 Su-24 of Ukrainian Air Force near Belaya Krinitsa (Kherson region).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 8 unmanned aerial vehicles near Nikolayevka (Kharkov region), Urozhaynoye, Stepnoye, Zaporozhskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Pyatikhatki, Aleksandrovka, Kakhovka and Koshara (Kherson region).





◽️ 2 Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been shot down near Rovenki (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Moreover, 9 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MRLS have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 312 airplanes and 157 helicopters, 2,145 unmanned aerial vehicles, 379 air defence missile systems, 5,336 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 860 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,445 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,226 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.