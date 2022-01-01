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IN WUHAN THEY ROLLED OUT 5G AND SAID PEOPLE WERE DYING OF A VIRUS...
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202 views • January 01, 2022
Alien.Wars. He nails it in this videos. The deaths we were seeing in Wuhan was not just a virus. More videos you may want to check out:
Are the black eyed babies of vaccinated women Human-Alien Hybrids?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjxPmBmJXbVh/
Unvaxxed Nurse Fired From Her Job Asked To Come Back To Work Even Though She Is Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMcrG0poS8Mh/
Are the black eyed babies of vaccinated women Human-Alien Hybrids?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjxPmBmJXbVh/
Unvaxxed Nurse Fired From Her Job Asked To Come Back To Work Even Though She Is Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMcrG0poS8Mh/
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