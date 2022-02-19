A Dark Day In Canada

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[Turdo]’s Trucker Crackdown
* The implications extend beyond Canada.
* Little Fidel’s new powers allow the gubment to freeze-and-seize private citizens’ bank accounts and crypto wallets.
* People won’t trust banks if assets can be frozen and seized — without court orders or hearings — based on one’s political views.
* Canadian financial institutions cannot be sued.
* Team [Bidan] is also targeting virtual assets.
* The FBI is forming a digital currency unit; and DOJ is tapping a new crypto czar.
* Once you’ve been targeted as a ‘threat’, are there are any assets/currencies they won’t confiscate?
* If it’s in a digital account (i.e. it’s not physical), you don’t really own it.
* The cabal has (a) pushed a cashless society on us and (b) rigged our banking system so depositors are unsecured creditors.
* We’ve been herded into digital pens — so they can steal our wealth using a trick called ‘bail-in’.
* That’s when they grab $ from private accounts (instead of doing a taxpayer-funded ‘bail-out’).
* Banksters did it several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.
* Those were test runs.
* The G20 and IMF have since refined the process.
* Turdeau just brought it to Canada.
* Is it coming to America next?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 February 2022