A Dark Day In Canada

[Turdo]’s Trucker Crackdown

* The implications extend beyond Canada.

* Little Fidel’s new powers allow the gubment to freeze-and-seize private citizens’ bank accounts and crypto wallets.

* People won’t trust banks if assets can be frozen and seized — without court orders or hearings — based on one’s political views.

* Canadian financial institutions cannot be sued.

* Team [Bidan] is also targeting virtual assets.

* The FBI is forming a digital currency unit; and DOJ is tapping a new crypto czar.

* Once you’ve been targeted as a ‘threat’, are there are any assets/currencies they won’t confiscate?

* If it’s in a digital account (i.e. it’s not physical), you don’t really own it.

* The cabal has (a) pushed a cashless society on us and (b) rigged our banking system so depositors are unsecured creditors.

* We’ve been herded into digital pens — so they can steal our wealth using a trick called ‘bail-in’.

* That’s when they grab $ from private accounts (instead of doing a taxpayer-funded ‘bail-out’).

* Banksters did it several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.

* Those were test runs.

* The G20 and IMF have since refined the process.

* Turdeau just brought it to Canada.

* Is it coming to America next?





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 February 2022