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Dr. Fleming -- Are Injection-Driven Variants Hiding Natural Immunity and Creating Bioweapons?
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41 views • October 19, 2021
Video Source --> https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-fleming-interview-vaccinated-driven-variants-hiding-natural-immunity-creating-bioweapons/
RYAN CRISTIÁN: Joining me today is Dr. Richard Fleming, MD, PhD, here to discuss the COVID-19 deception, focusing especially on what is driving the variants, the inherent dangers of these injections, and the origin of SARS-CoV-2 regarding gain-of-function research and bioweapons.
See video link for content sources and superb research in many other areas!
RYAN CRISTIÁN: Joining me today is Dr. Richard Fleming, MD, PhD, here to discuss the COVID-19 deception, focusing especially on what is driving the variants, the inherent dangers of these injections, and the origin of SARS-CoV-2 regarding gain-of-function research and bioweapons.
See video link for content sources and superb research in many other areas!
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