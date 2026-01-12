BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Admin Discussing Sunday Law. The False Prophet Of Revelation & Project 2025. SDA Elijah
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 1 day ago

The Trump Administration along with Project 2025, Kevin Robert of the Heritage Foundation, Jonathan Berry of the labor department are currently working on passing legislation for Sunday rest. A Sunday Law is in the works. Sunday Blue Laws are still on the books in 28 states. The Heritage Foundation No. 121. Saving America by Saving the Family: A Foundation for the Next 250 Years. Support for a Uniform Day of Rest.


As zoning laws allow a community to determine where one can operate certain businesses, “blue laws” reflect the local judgments as to when one can operate certain businesses. In the case of McGowan v. Maryland (1961), the Supreme Court held by an eight-to-one vote that Sunday-closing laws that include the purpose of providing a uniform day of rest are constitutional and can accommodate the fact that the majority of people who take a day of rest for religious reasons do so on Sundays. Massachusetts, for example, requires that “every employer of labor engaged in carrying on any manufacturing, mechanical or mercantile establishment or workshop… shall allow every person… at least twenty-four consecutive hours of rest… in every seven consecutive days.”


Day-of-rest laws limiting commercial activity are usually found in less densely populated counties, although restrictions on alcohol sales are more widespread. Though greatly diminished, blue laws persist in some form in close to 28 states.¹⁴¹ These places serve as a sort of legal reservoir. Once their day-of-rest laws are abolished, they are very hard to restore.


A uniform day of rest that limits commercial activity can provide temporal boundaries that help communities to set aside time for religious observance, family gatherings, outdoor activities, and rest. A stable base of research shows that these practices correlate with better mental health, stronger social bonds, and more stable family structures.¹⁴²


With the advent of on-demand delivery, shopping can be shifted easily and conveniently to other days of the week. By restoring a common rhythm of rest and reflection, community rest laws could help to reverse the trend toward “spiritual homelessness” and foster the social habits necessary for communities to cohere and flourish.


SDA Dreams About Ellen White & Donald Trump While Sunday Law Being Discussed In White House. Vision https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux06fpBsNr0


New World Order: Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Kevin Roberts & Mandatory Church Attendance. Project 2025 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVJ7p65kZVs&t=712s


What is the Mark of The Beast? Bible Prophecy In Revelation. The Seal of God. Bible Explains Itself https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-9mpG6-szY&t=1s


Trump The Next Pope. Sunday Law Mischief, President Trump Uniting With MAGA Catholics & Evangelicals https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWY3LQGhgkA&t=2s


2025: Year of TERROR. Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living And SDAs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fygHBtGVYLM&t=125s


Ellen White: Do Not Use My Writings In The Pulpit. Midnight Cry & Loud Cry Preachers Use Bible Only https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=js8WwmMotjE&t=48s


1888: AT Jones & EJ Waggoner Present New Light But SDA Church Rejected It. SDA History Repeating Now https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jgMzd99PbM&t=47s


SDA Prophecy Fulfills! Pope Francis Dies @ 88. 1st Jesuit Pope Ever Met With Vice President JD Vance https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHnb-RYG60k


PROPHET David House PREDICTS Russian INVASION Of Ukraine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmGKyCMTxtI


Donald Trump Last President of America https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm27wAzkh6Fs1zOGWN9IVvxw&si=0S1BnjkDhpP3JK-V


#Trump

#Project2025

#HaritageFoundation

#BlueLaws

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#JonathanBerry


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
white housedonald trumpmark of the beastreligious freedomheritage foundationreligious libertyend time prophecysunday lawschurch and stateblue lawssabbath vs sundaypaula white cainproject 2025white house faith officesunday legislationuniform day of restrest day lawsjonathan berry sunday lawkevin roberts heritage foundationheritage foundation project 2025jonathan berry labor dept
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump DEFIES international law, citing &#8220;own morality&#8221; amid aggressive foreign policy moves

Trump DEFIES international law, citing “own morality” amid aggressive foreign policy moves

Belle Carter
Probiotics and prebiotics: The emerging frontier in skin health and anti-aging

Probiotics and prebiotics: The emerging frontier in skin health and anti-aging

Patrick Lewis
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO&#8217;s breaking point?

Trump’s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO’s breaking point?

Belle Carter
Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Laura Harris
How to survive civil unrest: Essential strategies for staying safe

How to survive civil unrest: Essential strategies for staying safe

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Trump withdraws U.S. from UN climate framework, aligning with corporate exodus

Trump withdraws U.S. from UN climate framework, aligning with corporate exodus

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy