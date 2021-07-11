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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 5) We are not Lawyers and we are Not Expected to be Lawyers - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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30 views • July 11, 2021
As living lawful people, we are required to express our lawful intent. People are imperfect, our Public law is very simple and we still fail to follow it. Our law come from our beliefs, so we've got to always examine our beliefs to understand the law.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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