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Wayfarer Forges Sound S01E01 - Pure Data Basics & Digital Audio Fundamentals Part 1
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7 views • September 27, 2020
The Wayfarer Forges Sound series includes various topics within the realms of computer music and electro-acoustic music. Dr. Lawrence W. Moore covers topics that range from synthesis, electronic music composition, audio engineering, signal processing, sound design, and interactive media.
In this first episode and season of the series, Moore focuses on building up one's fundamental knowledge of digital audio, synthesis, electronic music, and other important topics for further learning. The software Pure Data by Miller Puckette is utilized to get an "under the hood" understanding of digital audio and the basics of recording and synthesizing sound. This first episode uniquely focuses on understanding samples, sampling rate, sample tables, and the basic language of pd.
In this first episode and season of the series, Moore focuses on building up one's fundamental knowledge of digital audio, synthesis, electronic music, and other important topics for further learning. The software Pure Data by Miller Puckette is utilized to get an "under the hood" understanding of digital audio and the basics of recording and synthesizing sound. This first episode uniquely focuses on understanding samples, sampling rate, sample tables, and the basic language of pd.
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