MK Ultra: What it is & How to Discern and Destroy Your Own Programming Through the Word of God

Today CrossTalk News heads down a topic that is hard to hear: MK-Ultra. This form of psychological programming is so dark, that you wouldn't wish this on your worst enemy, but the sad truth is, that MK-Ultra is very alive and is still being performed every day.



Ed and Gillyan are here to help, however! By emphasizing turning to Christ, and filling your mind with wholesome, and God-glorifying content, you have the power to end the programming that might even be happening to you today!

Tune in to this segment here, and make sure to keep your feet on the rock of Christ, and your eyes on God, for he will light your way!



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