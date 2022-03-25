BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MK Ultra: What it is & How to Discern and Destroy Your Own Programming Through the Word of God
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
1589 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • March 25, 2022
Today CrossTalk News heads down a topic that is hard to hear: MK-Ultra. This form of psychological programming is so dark, that you wouldn't wish this on your worst enemy, but the sad truth is, that MK-Ultra is very alive and is still being performed every day.

Ed and Gillyan are here to help, however! By emphasizing turning to Christ, and filling your mind with wholesome, and God-glorifying content, you have the power to end the programming that might even be happening to you today!
Tune in to this segment here, and make sure to keep your feet on the rock of Christ, and your eyes on God, for he will light your way!

Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?
Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission

Get a discount on MyPillow.com, and give toward our work. Use promocode: CrossTalk

Buy storable food through the link below:
www.preparewithcrosstalk.com

Protect your home from solar flares, lightning storms and the wiles of devil, with an EMP Shield. Use coupon code: crosstalk
EMPShield.com
Keywords
healthfreedomelection frauddeath jabsexcellent podcasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Douglas Harrington
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

Belle Carter
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy