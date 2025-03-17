BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Healing with Plants in the American and Mexican West by Margarita Artschwager Kay
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
45 views • 1 month ago

In "Healing with Plants in the American and Mexican West", Margarita Artschwager Kay offers a captivating exploration of the rich tradition of plant-based medicine in the culturally diverse region spanning the American Southwest and northern Mexico. Through the story of Guadalupe Fraser, a Mexican American woman who combines aloe vera and maguey to treat a diabetic foot infection, Kay illustrates the blending of Old and New World healing practices, reflecting a pharmacopoeia shaped by Indigenous, Spanish and Anglo influences. The book delves into the ecological, cultural and historical factors that have shaped the use of medicinal plants, emphasizing the role of women as knowledge keepers and the dynamic exchange of remedies across cultures. While celebrating the resilience of traditional medicine, Kay also addresses its challenges, such as the risks of toxicity and the need for respectful integration with modern healthcare. Ultimately, the book highlights the potential of native plants for medicinal use and calls for further research and collaboration to preserve and advance this invaluable heritage.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

