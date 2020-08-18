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Mandatory vaccine ethics and risks
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55 views • August 18, 2020
Shawn McBride with Carrie Madej, July 30, 2020
Interview with Shawn McBride, host of The McBride Attorneys Law Show.
Mandatory vaccines come with risks - and ethical considerations.
What should we be thinking about as a society as we consider forced vaccines?
What are the inherent risks of vaccines?
What are the risk of the Covid-19 vaccine?
***
Shawn McBride
https://www.facebook.com/rshawnmcbridepublic/
http://planningdoneright.com/
https://twitter.com/mcbrideforbus
Carrie Madej
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
https://serendipitygroup.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw/
Interview with Shawn McBride, host of The McBride Attorneys Law Show.
Mandatory vaccines come with risks - and ethical considerations.
What should we be thinking about as a society as we consider forced vaccines?
What are the inherent risks of vaccines?
What are the risk of the Covid-19 vaccine?
***
Shawn McBride
https://www.facebook.com/rshawnmcbridepublic/
http://planningdoneright.com/
https://twitter.com/mcbrideforbus
Carrie Madej
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
https://serendipitygroup.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw/
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