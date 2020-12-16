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There is light at the end of the tunnel!
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73 views • December 16, 2020
To all of humanity, where ever you are in the world right now, understand that you are not alone! The whole world is on lock down, this war is NOT against fellow brothers & sisters, the battle is between humanity and global governments, who are at this very moment trying to take over the world. Humanity can defeat the 1% because we have BILLIONS on our side. All WE NEED TO DO IS SIMPLY RISE UP! Walk Away from the world stage. Peace and Love to ALL!
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