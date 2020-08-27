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A cure for the common cold - CLOBoxPlus. Energy medicine.
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21 views • August 27, 2020
Video is of a device that has showed phenomenal results with respect to initial tests where lungs are cleared in minutes and cold's are zapped and disappear in minutes if not seconds. Device also has a significant impact on digestive system issues, as well as chronic sports injuries. Some of the energy can be passed through videos. Tests are in progress to determine how much of the curative effect goes through web videos.
Give it a try yourself by just playing the video. Put your hand close to the screen to see if you can feel the field. Note that the term 'initial tests' implies that all users take full responsibility for their own usage of the device, as well as of the videos. The field put out by the screen is a bit harsher and significantly weaker than the device. Putting some crystals in front of the video can smooth out the field. The closer the video is to you body the greater effect.
CLO = Crystals, Lights (LED's), and Orgone (capacitos). All have properties to accelerate particle spin, which enables reactions and life to accelerate. Underlying fundamentals is a move away from Quantum Physics (discrete) and towards Gradation Physics (continuous).
See Meta-Level Science (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs1MZGn2nWrTWz3vPCcjEwnR34a2f3_Gl and https://topichero.com/webpage.php?p=Meta-Level%20Science&;b=Justman27 ) for a more in depth discussion of some of the underlying physics. Note that Sub Quantum Kinetics (https://etheric.com/product/subquantum-kinetics-4th-edition-ebook/ ) is a fundamental building block for the research, as is Subtle Energy research (https://www.amazon.com/Life-Force-Scientific-Basis-Synchronized/dp/B003MS8M3O/ ) and practice .
Discussion of related exercises and tool versions can be seen in Kiqigong videos and website (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs1MZGn2nWrRi7f1KmdQrXmsyh1cvPGau and https://kiqigong.com )
The CLO.Life website which is under construction, will contain a more detailed discussion of the research.
Give it a try yourself by just playing the video. Put your hand close to the screen to see if you can feel the field. Note that the term 'initial tests' implies that all users take full responsibility for their own usage of the device, as well as of the videos. The field put out by the screen is a bit harsher and significantly weaker than the device. Putting some crystals in front of the video can smooth out the field. The closer the video is to you body the greater effect.
CLO = Crystals, Lights (LED's), and Orgone (capacitos). All have properties to accelerate particle spin, which enables reactions and life to accelerate. Underlying fundamentals is a move away from Quantum Physics (discrete) and towards Gradation Physics (continuous).
See Meta-Level Science (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs1MZGn2nWrTWz3vPCcjEwnR34a2f3_Gl and https://topichero.com/webpage.php?p=Meta-Level%20Science&;b=Justman27 ) for a more in depth discussion of some of the underlying physics. Note that Sub Quantum Kinetics (https://etheric.com/product/subquantum-kinetics-4th-edition-ebook/ ) is a fundamental building block for the research, as is Subtle Energy research (https://www.amazon.com/Life-Force-Scientific-Basis-Synchronized/dp/B003MS8M3O/ ) and practice .
Discussion of related exercises and tool versions can be seen in Kiqigong videos and website (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs1MZGn2nWrRi7f1KmdQrXmsyh1cvPGau and https://kiqigong.com )
The CLO.Life website which is under construction, will contain a more detailed discussion of the research.
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