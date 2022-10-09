FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: GOD Is Merciful And Gracious - Psalm 103:6-12, 20221008

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: GOD Is Merciful And Gracious, Slow To Anger, And Abounding In Mercy - Psalm 103:6-12, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, 20221008

O my JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE, the Glorious, Merciful, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the union I have with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and in His Propitiatory Blood Sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross. Merciful Father, I believe in You as my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD because of Your Promises in Psalms 23 and 91. Therefore, when the enemy tries to make me doubt my faith, I will remind him that because of Your Covenanted WORD: You, 6 the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU execute righteousness and justice for me and all who are oppressed. You, the Everlasting LORD GOD, whose Name is I AM WHO I AM and WHAT I AM, and I WILL BE WHAT I WILL BE 7 made known Your Ways to Prophet Moses in the Books of Genesis to Deuteronomy; performed ten plagues against Egypt and miraculous acts that the children of Israel witnessed; at the Red Sea, in the wilderness, in conquering giant kings and nations, in walking through the dried-up Jordan River, and in crumbling the walls of Jericho before them. You, 8 the LORD GOD of Compassionate Love are Merciful and Gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in Mercy. You, the LORD GOD my PEACE, my JEHOVAH SHALOM 9 will not always strive with me, nor will You keep Your anger forever. You, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, my EL-SHADDAI 10 have not dealt with me according to my sins, nor punished me according to my iniquities. 11 For as the Heavens are high above the earth, so great is Your Mercy toward those who reverently fear and worship You in Spirit and Truth; 12 As far as the east is from the west, so far have You removed my transgressions from me.

Thank You, Gracious Father, for Your continuous blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 103:6-12, personalized, NKJV). * * * *