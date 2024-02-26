Neil Oliver · Let's be rid of the lot of them.
'The time has come again, the day is long overdue in fact, to be rid of the whole rotten lot of them'.
@thecoastguy says the 'self described elite' have been carefully and deliberately dismantling Western democracies.
@thecoastguy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.