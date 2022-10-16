The Alien War Continues

“There is an alien war happening right now—the Earth has been invaded, and most people don’t even know (it). Correction—most people have already been body-snatched, assimilated, by this mimic scourge, if you will.



“Seems like these Hollywood movies have been trying to tell us something through fiction, like They Live, like The Matrix, like Star Wars. There is a bit of hidden truth in all of these movies. We can all feel it, taste it. Many of you are experiencing the final solution, the extermination. They are spraying you like bugs (chemtrails); they are radiating you with the death towers; infecting you with their bioweapons; they are terraforming the planet, right now, poisoning the food, the air, the water.



“Time is running out. Whatever is left of Humanity has to unite and fight back and act accordingly..."

See also: War of the Worlds

