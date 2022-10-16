Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Alien War Continues
244 views
channel image
Thomas Smith
Published a month ago |

“There is an alien war happening right now—the Earth has been invaded, and most people don’t even know (it). Correction—most people have already been body-snatched, assimilated, by this mimic scourge, if you will.

“Seems like these Hollywood movies have been trying to tell us something through fiction, like They Live, like The Matrix, like Star Wars. There is a bit of hidden truth in all of these movies. We can all feel it, taste it. Many of you are experiencing the final solution, the extermination. They are spraying you like bugs (chemtrails); they are radiating you with the death towers; infecting you with their bioweapons; they are terraforming the planet, right now, poisoning the food, the air, the water.

“Time is running out. Whatever is left of Humanity has to unite and fight back and act accordingly..."

See also: War of the Worlds
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022


Keywords
aliensearthinvasionpoisonsalien war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket