President Zelensky: Russian TV Lies as Always to Cover Up Bombing of Civilian Buildings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/10/2022 President Zelensky: In yesterday’s bombardment of the maternity hospital and Children’s hospital in Mariupol, 3 people, a girl included have died and 17 have been wounded. Russian TV, as always, confidently lied about this bombardment and the war crime they have committed. As we are fighting for our independence, for equality for all in the continent, we want to see realistic decisions from our West European partners.