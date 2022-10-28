Create New Account
Secrets To Massive Victories With God! - "The wicked will be cut off but the righteous will inherit the land!"
Today is a short study but I believe it has the potential to radically shift peoples world. To take a person from defeat to victory literally overnight, a person from victory to more victory.. "The wicked will be cut off but the righteous will inherit the land!"

If you like this video make sure you connect to my podcast "Kingdom Business Lifestyle" You can find all of my resources and get on my list at https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

jesusprophecykingdom of godbible teachingvictorious gospelvictorious eschatologybiblical revelationbible trainingcory graykingdom awake

