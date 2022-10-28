Secrets To Massive Victories With God! - "The wicked will be cut off but the righteous will inherit the land!"

Today is a short study but I believe it has the potential to radically shift peoples world. To take a person from defeat to victory literally overnight, a person from victory to more victory.. "The wicked will be cut off but the righteous will inherit the land!"
If you like this video make sure you connect to my podcast "Kingdom Business Lifestyle" You can find all of my resources and get on my list at https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.