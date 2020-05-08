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Plandemic Video related - Unknown Source
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60 views • May 08, 2020
I don't know the origin of this! Hope you can learn even more. Small size good to share. God Bless! This site is to distribute information. May nothing be censored so we can draw our own conclusions! The experts have a PP track record. Remember 20% of all illness is created by Doctors. Please like and share. We can win if we put out more information than they do.
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