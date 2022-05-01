World war 3, in 2022 or this year ?

This is just a joke coincidence, but it is not a joke, if world war 3 happen this year



This is just a joke coincidence, but it is not a joke, if world war 3 happen this year..



This is a correction for his wrong math , lol



WW1 started on July 28, 1914

7+28+19+14=68

WW2 started on Sept 1, 1939

9+1+19+39=68

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022

2+24+20+22=68

Hence the start of WW3



The ancient Jewish method of analyzing the meaning of words and phrases based on the numerical values of the letters they contain, which is widely used in Kabbalistic teachings - gematria claims that one of the meanings of the number 68, the same one that numerologists received, is the Big Bang. It seems that it is no longer necessary to decipher this concept.