© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World war 3, in 2022 or this year ?
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • May 01, 2022
This is just a joke coincidence, but it is not a joke, if world war 3 happen this year
This is just a joke coincidence, but it is not a joke, if world war 3 happen this year..
This is a correction for his wrong math , lol
WW1 started on July 28, 1914
7+28+19+14=68
WW2 started on Sept 1, 1939
9+1+19+39=68
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022
2+24+20+22=68
Hence the start of WW3
The ancient Jewish method of analyzing the meaning of words and phrases based on the numerical values of the letters they contain, which is widely used in Kabbalistic teachings - gematria claims that one of the meanings of the number 68, the same one that numerologists received, is the Big Bang. It seems that it is no longer necessary to decipher this concept.
This is just a joke coincidence, but it is not a joke, if world war 3 happen this year..
This is a correction for his wrong math , lol
WW1 started on July 28, 1914
7+28+19+14=68
WW2 started on Sept 1, 1939
9+1+19+39=68
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022
2+24+20+22=68
Hence the start of WW3
The ancient Jewish method of analyzing the meaning of words and phrases based on the numerical values of the letters they contain, which is widely used in Kabbalistic teachings - gematria claims that one of the meanings of the number 68, the same one that numerologists received, is the Big Bang. It seems that it is no longer necessary to decipher this concept.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.