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Soy in Cattle feed Why??
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109 views • December 27, 2020
Cattle are ruminant animals, which means they were meant to eat grass. So why do we feed them soy in their diet? It’s a cheap way to put significant weight on the cattle and GMO Soy is very inexpensive for the farmer to raise if you don’t value animal and human health.
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