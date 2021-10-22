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Catching Flak Means You're Over the Target
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170 views • October 22, 2021
As the saying goes, you don’t catch flak unless you’re over the target. And TAC has been catching flak for years. Sometimes from the usual suspects - and sometimes not. Highlighting the most “interesting” ones we’ve faced. We see all of them as a green light to keep pushing for more.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: October 22, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: October 22, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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