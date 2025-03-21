417) Transhumanismo e a Engenharia Social das novas gerações

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte – Biofield Practice 0nly ~ Psinergy; Março 16, 2025
Coffee returns .. : https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPractice:5/trim.5EDEB648-C2B8-4647-8883-69957BF9946C:f
Psinergy_vault -- i am not Sabrina :) the content is mirrored from Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel. ; Março 20, 2025
Coffee returns .. : https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8/Coffee-Returns-..:e
Fonte – Biofield Practice 0nly ~ Psinergy; Março 20, 2025
Wed psinergist cafe~: https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPractice:5/trim.389C3813-B6AC-4D90-B92B-6DBCC970BDA2:9
Psinergy_vault -- i am not Sabrina :) the content is mirrored from Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel. ; Março 20, 2025
Wed psinergist cafe~: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8/Wed-Psinergist-Cafe-:c
Os resultados recentes dos principais testes internacionais mostram que a capacidade de processar informação de uma pessoa média (usar o raciocínio e resolver problemas novos), tem vindo a diminuir desde 2010.
• Is human intelligence starting to decline? https://x.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1900537267308937416
• Mar 16, 2025 by Noor Al-Sibai – Human intelligence sharply declining: https://futurism.com/neoscope/human-intelligence-declining-trends
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal