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The Great Reset and the financial transaction of John 18 at the full moon
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92 views • June 08, 2020
For those who have been paying close attention, you should find these observations comforting and encouraging.
Links:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)
https://youtu.be/8lh-HGcXE1Q
Corbett Report and Media Monarchy
"This Is #TheGreatReset. You Have Been Warned. #NewWorldNextWeek"
https://youtu.be/X6pzXrEBqR0
Spiro Skouras (activistpost.com)
"The Great Reset Plan Revealed: How COVID Ushers In The New World Order"
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/the-haskell-company_contractor-haskell-hits-its-reset-button-activity-6674340195967537152-s3TO
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Links:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)
https://youtu.be/8lh-HGcXE1Q
Corbett Report and Media Monarchy
"This Is #TheGreatReset. You Have Been Warned. #NewWorldNextWeek"
https://youtu.be/X6pzXrEBqR0
Spiro Skouras (activistpost.com)
"The Great Reset Plan Revealed: How COVID Ushers In The New World Order"
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/the-haskell-company_contractor-haskell-hits-its-reset-button-activity-6674340195967537152-s3TO
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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