DON’T LET YOUR MOUTH/HEART CAUSE YOUR FLESH TO SIN, Ecclesiastes 5:1-16, 20260321

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Ecclesiastes 5





Keep thy foot when thou goest to the house of God, and be more ready to hear, than to give the sacrifice of fools: for they consider not that they do evil.





2 Be not rash with thy mouth, and let not thine heart be hasty to utter any thing before God: for God is in heaven, and thou upon earth: therefore let thy words be few.





3 For a dream cometh through the multitude of business; and a fool's voice is known by multitude of words.





4 When thou vowest a vow unto God, defer not to pay it; for he hath no pleasure in fools: pay that which thou hast vowed.





5 Better is it that thou shouldest not vow, than that thou shouldest vow and not pay.





6 Suffer not thy mouth to cause thy flesh to sin; neither say thou before the angel, that it was an error: wherefore should God be angry at thy voice, and destroy the work of thine hands?





7 For in the multitude of dreams and many words there are also divers vanities: but fear thou God.





8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.





9 Moreover the profit of the earth is for all: the king himself is served by the field.





10 He that loveth silver shall not be satisfied with silver; nor he that loveth abundance with increase: this is also vanity.





11 When goods increase, they are increased that eat them: and what good is there to the owners thereof, saving the beholding of them with their eyes?





12 The sleep of a labouring man is sweet, whether he eat little or much: but the abundance of the rich will not suffer him to sleep.