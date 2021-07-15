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JermWarfare Talks with Dr Sam Bailey - Viruses Do Not Cause Disease
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115 views • July 15, 2021
JermWarfare discusses with Dr Sam Bailey (NZ) on the Covid situation and how she has been censored for certain things she's been made aware of and needed to share this information even though she was being told not to.
Credit to JermWarfare/Dr Sam Bailey
jermwarfare.com
Credit to JermWarfare/Dr Sam Bailey
jermwarfare.com
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