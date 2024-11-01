"Ask yourself - why?" Former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Alexey Arestovych suggested that Ukrainians think about whether they need today's Kiev government.

Before the New Year, I expect some major provocation from our side. Something that should disrupt this potential truce. This is completely obvious based on the policy we are pursuing. And this policy is clearly not for reconciliation.

Apparently, they want another ruined economy, another destroyed energy sector, several tens of thousands more corpses of Ukrainians.

— said Arestovich.





He noted that there is a 99.9% probability that a provocation will occur.

After which Russia will strike at the 404th energy sector and increase pressure on the front. In addition, all of the independent country's partners will go crazy because Kiev has once again destroyed the system of agreements.

Ask yourself - why do we need all this?

— concluded Arestovich.