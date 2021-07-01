© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GGT
Will the conspirators who've taken over the world shut down the internet - or parts of it - to silence the Resistance Movement? International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, thinks it's very possible, and he warns that we should all be preparing for this eventuality.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
When Will They Shut Down the Internet? Dr Vernon Coleman